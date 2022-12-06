Odell Beckham Jr. Greeted With ‘OBJ’ Chants At Mavericks Game While Being Courted By Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. visited the Dallas Cowboys on Monday and the franchise pulled out all the stops in an attempt to get the free-agent wide receiver to sign with them. He was even greeted with ‘OBJ’ chants while sitting courtside at the Dallas Mavericks game.

After a day presumably filled with meetings, OBJ pulled up to the Suns – Mavs game with superstars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

The trio was immediately hounded by Dallas media as they walked into the arena. OBJ, with a giant smile on his face, shared a message of “Much love, everything is good, God is good.”

OutKick’s Alejandro Avila also noted that Beckham Jr. said that it was “a good possibility” when asked if he was signing with the Cowboys.

Odell Beckham Jr., Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs arriving at the Mavericks game pic.twitter.com/tmvez5Euuc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 6, 2022

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban even took the time to welcome OBJ to Dallas. At one point Cuban could be seen shaking hands with Beckham Jr.

The folks of Dallas then did their part as well, busting out an ‘OBJ’ chant during the third quarter of Monday night’s game.

OBJ To The Cowboys?

Beckham Jr. previously visited the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills as well. He’s expected to sign with a team as early as this week.

The 30-year-old’s last NFL action came during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. That’s a game in which he tore his ACL. He’s still recovering from the injury and the timetable for his return, no matter which franchise he signs with, is unknown.

Assuming OBJ does sign with the Giants, Bills, or Cowboys, expectations will be high despite the injury concerns.

Buffalo is a favorite in the AFC, the same can be said about Dallas in the NFC. And the Giants are surprisingly in contention to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016.