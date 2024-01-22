Oakland’s Only In-N-Out Is Closing Because Oakland Is A Hellhole Dump Full Of Crime & Scumbags

Videos by OutKick

The only Oakland, California In-N-Out store is closing due to car break-ins, property damage, theft, armed robberies and other forms of criminal activity that have ravaged the area, KTVU Fox 2 reported Sunday.

“Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our customers and associates are regularly victimized,” Chief Operating Officer Denny Warwick said in a statement to Fox 2

In-N-Out announced it will close its store near the Oakland Coliseum where crime is so bad that multiple stores have either closed or announced they will soon close. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families. Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment.”

The burger fast-food location is expected to close March 24.

Customer Jan Bundy says it’s not out of the ordinary to see car break-ins while people are inside eating. It happened to Bundy less than two months ago, CBS News reported.

“They were trying to steal my vehicle, but I had a kill switch on. So they couldn’t get my vehicle, but they took all my belongings out,” Bundy remembered.

The numbers are bleak for this hellhole.

According to the latest crime statistics, robberies were up 37%; Burglary was up 24%; Car thefts were up 45% to 14,554 cars ripped off which is an all-time record for the city.

Add in homeless camps, trash everywhere, a lack of quality of life, lawlessness and even crime in areas that used to be left alone, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that In-N-Out pulled the plug.

The In-N-Out, which is near the Oakland Coliseum isn’t in exclusive company with its closure announcement. Two Starbucks and a Subway near the ballpark closed in November due to rampant break-ins.

“[Customer at pump] number 5, carry your bag, it’s smash and grab. [Pump] number 2, you’ve got to carry your bag. It’s smash and grab. They park behind you, sometimes, beside you,” a security guard would yell at customers who clearly didn’t understand they were about to be victims.

“The criminals, I cannot touch them because of our law. They’re going to sue me. I’ve got sued already, one time,” the guard told CBS.

Even the New York Times is starting to take notice at Oakland’s crime wave that libs helped create

In December, the Times actually reported that locals were suggesting calling in the National Guard to slow the crime wave that has people on edge. The NAACP is furious over the crime. Office space is empty because businesses have either left or it’s safer to leave workers at home.

Even college campuses have closed.

Of course, the Times made sure to get a comment from Mayor Shen Thao, who blamed all of this on COVID.

“I think a lot of it has to do with what happened during the pandemic,” the UC-Berkeley-trained Democrat said.

There’s not one mention of California Governor Gavin Newsom in the story.

California Gov. @GavinNewsom says crime is worse in other states, but it's not. Just this year, violent crime increased by 19%, robbery by 30%, and auto theft by 52% in Oakland. The reason is that Newsom changed state laws to treat criminals as victims and the police as criminals pic.twitter.com/lmGVjQvWLe — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 28, 2023

Let’s check in with Portland, Oregon to see how things are going further north

It’s the same story up the I-5 in Portland, Oregon where Target, Nike and REI closed stores in 2023 due to crime and scumbags being scumbags.

REI’s store in Portland’s once-bustling Pearl District will close in February when its lease expires due to theft that was the highest it had been in two decades.