Oakland Thieves Figure Out New Way To Steal Money As City Continues To Crumble

A group of thieves in Oakland, California are quickly becoming known for their new way of stealing money out of ATMs. Their solution – just steal the whole damn machine!

Welcome to the new Oakland where they don’t have sports teams, In & Out Burger and even ATMs!

Utopia!

New video has been released that shows a group of four individuals in a pickup truck rolling up to a Bank of America at 7:30am last week. Suddenly, the doors get thrown open and the suspects hop out and begin unbolting the ATM machine before placing a rope around it, attaching it to their truck and driving away! The ATM machine then begins sparking up the whole street like fireworks as bystanders are just looking at each other like, “Honey, was that an ATM that just went barreling down main street?”

The ol’ lasso the ATM move – gotta love it.

The robbers attached the ATM machine to their pick up and truck as they sped away through the streets of Oakland. (KTVU FOX 2 / YouTube)

THEY TOOK THE WHOLE ATM!

Honestly, the amount of disrespect-to-respect ratio I have on this is quite something. On one hand, it is absolutely absurd to do what these guys did and yank the entire ATM out and just start speeding through the streets of Oakland like it’s an Athletics World Series Championship parade. But I also kind of respect the ingenuity of it and the whole “F it, we’ll take the whole damn thing!” I haven’t robbed any banks lately (or ever) but it seems timing is of the essence when trying to do so.

Oakland local news affiliate KTVU was able to obtain the video footage from a local bystander who couldn’t believe his eyes.

“We just seen guys just yanking on the ATM and that’s when we started recording and they just tied the machine up and just started going down… just west of Hegenberger Road and going toward the airport.”

The airport?! Damn these guys were really going for the whole Fast and Furious movie vibe.

CALIFORNIA CRIME IS OUT OF CONTROL

One suspect has been arrested so far with police asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone else that was involved.

Something tells me that it’s only a matter of time before they’re caught. They reportedly stole another ATM just an hour later.

Welcome to crime-filled Oakland, California. Where they just closed an iconic In-And-Out fast food joint because of safety concerns and now have such disrespect for local law and order that even entire ATM machines are fair game.

Heck of a state you got there, Governor Newsom!