Oakland Basketball Coach Takes Hilarious Shot At Michigan

Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe couldn’t help himself from taking a shot at Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines continue to get dragged by the sports world amid allegations Connor Stalions (CIA Stalions to the OutKick family) oversaw and ran point on a massive cheating scheme focused on advanced scouting and stealing signs.

So far, no punishment has been handed down, but many feel it could come at any time. Stalions resigned his position with the program and took the fall last week. The lack of action combined with growing insanity around the situation has many laughing and cracking jokes.

Kampe isn’t exempt from getting in on the action.

Greg Kampe drags Michigan after Ohio State game.

Oakland played Ohio State to open the season, and played the Buckeyes tough in a 79-73 loss. One of the reasons Kampe thinks his team hung around was because they knew what OSU wanted to do……very similar to a team in Ann Arbor!

“I think one of their frustrations was we knew everything they were going to do. Oh, I could make a comment right now being from Michigan, but I don’t think I will,” Kampe said with an absolutely incredible grin on his face.

You can watch the not-so-subtle shot at Michigan unfold below. It’s pretty awesome, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"I think one of their frustrations was we knew everything they were going to do, oh I could make a comment right now for Michigan"



Oakland's zone caused problems for OSU, they're coach says it's because they knew the Buckeyes offense well.



It got a good laugh: pic.twitter.com/6D6XZnb2KW — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) November 7, 2023

The Wolverines keep taking incoming fire amid cheating allegations.

You simply have to love the level of pettiness we’re seeing in the sports world directed at Michigan. People have had enough, and it’s hard to blame them.

If the allegations are true, then it’s the biggest cheating scandal of my lifetime. It’s really that simple. You can disagree with the NCAA banning advanced scouting and using electronics to do it, but the rules are what they are. Michigan is accused of not just breaking them, but using an incredibly elaborate scheme and plan to do so.

Now, Michigan is getting smoked left and right, and that’s not going to end. The Wolverines even were trolled by Purdue’s mascot, despite blowing out the Boilermakers.

Now, a coach in a completely different sport is getting in on the action. There’s still several weeks of the season left, and I can promise you the carnage and chaos won’t end.