Oakland A’s Tony Kemp Pulls Off Incredible Catch; Left In Awe Over Highlight

No need to wonder how viewers at home felt about a super athletic catch by Oakland’s Tony Kemp, he expressed it himself.

Facing off against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Kemp’s A’s found themselves up 3-0 and with one out left before the ninth.

Detroit’s Jeimer Candelario was up at the plate and hit a line drive to second base, which Kemp intercepted with a fully extended catch to wrap up the inning.

Kemp was in pure disbelief after the incredible play.

Oakland held on for a 4-1 win over the Tigers to split the doubleheader.

