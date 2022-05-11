Oakland A’s Tony Kemp Pulls Off Incredible Catch; Left In Awe Over Highlight

No need to wonder how viewers at home felt about a super athletic catch by Oakland’s Tony Kemp, he expressed it himself.

Facing off against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Kemp’s A’s found themselves up 3-0 and with one out left before the ninth.

Detroit’s Jeimer Candelario was up at the plate and hit a line drive to second base, which Kemp intercepted with a fully extended catch to wrap up the inning.

Kemp was in pure disbelief after the incredible play.

Insane defensive play from Tony Kemp. Even he was shook. pic.twitter.com/AqEIlBRkQo — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) May 10, 2022

.@tonykemp's reaction might be better than the actual catch 😂 pic.twitter.com/JrlBKlcKen — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 10, 2022

Oakland held on for a 4-1 win over the Tigers to split the doubleheader.

