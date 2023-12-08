NYU Student Tears Down Israeli Hostage Posters, Gets Suspended, Calls Herself The Victim

Videos by OutKick

A student at New York University cannot believe the school would dare suspend her for tearing down posters of Israeli hostages.

The woman is aghast that other students, particularly Jewish students, would dare record her ripping up the posters.

She blames those with “Zionist platforms” on social media for her suspension.

Meet Hafiza Khalique. She is a lot:

An NYU student who tore down posters of Israeli hostages complains that she's been suspended from school, had her scholarship rescinded, and will be kicked out of campus dorms next semester. pic.twitter.com/PboAgVrAXz — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) December 7, 2023

According to Khalique, she is the real victim here — not the Israeli hostages.

Or the Jewish students hearing classmates call for their genocide, which U.S. universities refused to call a violation of “campus rules on harassment” during a congressional hearing this week.

Now, I have been defending college students for a month who exude hate speech and pro-Hamas propaganda across college campuses.

Again, the answer to hate speech is not less speech. The answer to hate speech is more speech.

And it has been illuminating to see students at elite universities expose themselves as antisemitic and dense to the circles of the country that still hold them up as the answer to a better future.

I discussed my defense of those students on Will Cain’s Fox News Podcast Friday and how students like Khalique are programmed to bucket society into two groups: the oppressed and the oppressors.

In this case, said students have been led to believe the Jews in Israel are the oppressors — or more specifically, the colonizers.

You can listen to the podcast and read my article on this topic below:

"Where you rank on the Hierarchy of Victimhood determines whether you are viewed as oppressed or an oppressor.



"In this case, Ivy League colleges determined Jews are the oppressors."



I'm glad elite colleges came out in support of Hamas. It was an unmasking.



Don't silence them, let them expose themselves. The answer to hate speech is more speech



College universities should allow students to tell us who they are, even if what they say is hateful.

However, colleges and universities should not let students show us who they are if their actions are harmful.

Hafiza Khalique’s actions were that.

She didn’t march in protest of Israel. Instead, she destroyed property. Thus, she deserved to be suspended.

In life, you are responsible for the actions you take. Bratty, entitled NYU students like Khalique should be too.

Lord help her future employer.