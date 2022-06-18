NYT Tells The Athletic To Avoid Politics, Clay Travis Discusses

The New York Times announced it was purchasing The Athletic for $550 million in cash back in January, and this week, The Times told the sports news outlet to refrain from politics.

“The New York Times reached out to The Athletic and let it be known that as the new owner of The Athletic, they wanted all of The Atletic employees to stick to sports — no more opining on political-related issues from their Twitter accounts,” OutKick founder Clay Travis said.

Travis says The Athletic has lost hundreds of millions since it was founded and NYT is likely realizing there isn’t much brand value in the sports site.

“Many people are very frustrated when you’re a far left-wing sports site and you’re there for subscriptions,” Travis said.

