NYC’s Eric Adams Ends Vaccine Passports, Masking For Schoolchildren

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally doing away with former mayor Bill de Blasio’s Key2NYC strategy starting Monday (March 7) and eliminating mandatory masks for schoolchildren.

Adams gave the update on Friday after the city’s long battle with the pandemic and with people in charge that implemented the draconian measures.

“We’re far from out of the woods,” Adams stated on Friday, tiptoeing around a full embrace of a post-COVID NYC. “COVID is still here. But we are beating it back.”

Key2NYC was enforced back in August 2021 and prohibited people from entering indoor businesses without proof of vaccination.

As of Monday, vaccination proof and masks will no longer be required for gyms, restaurants and all indoor gatherings, unless mandated by the business.

Mayor Eric Adams ended New York City’s mask mandate for public schools and a proof-of-vaccination requirement for indoor dining, gyms and entertainment venues. "It’s time to reopen our city," he said. https://t.co/SHRtTv5C9O — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 4, 2022

Adams applauded the city’s vaccination rate for the accomplishment.

“Now, with our city achieving a high vaccination rate, a low infection rate, and as we enter the next stage of our city’s recovery, we must continue to be safe and smart, and modify mandates as the situation evolves.

“That’s why it’s with optimism and the careful consideration of many, that we stand in solidary with our Mayor Eric Adams, public health officials, and community leaders to lift the city’s temporary proof of vaccination mandate for indoor dining, as an important step in our resilient city’s revival.”

Monday will mark the end of a grueling battle for the restoration of normalcy.

“Two years ago, New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic, but thanks to New Yorkers getting vaccinated and getting boosted we have made tremendous progress,” Adams added.

“I’ve said time and time again that the numbers and science will guide us as we continue to recover and rebuild, and now New York City is back, and vaccinations are why we’re back. New Yorkers should be getting out and enjoying our amazing city. The fight may not be over, but we’re clearly winning the war.

“We are open for business and New York City has its groove back.”

