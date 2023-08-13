Videos by OutKick

Nyckoles Harbor has yet to play a snap of college football but he is already the fastest defensive end in the country. Except it doesn’t sound like he is going to play defensive end…

Either way, the five-star freshman is going to be a monster and has the SEC on notice.

Nyckoles Harbor

(Image courtesy: South Carolina athletics)

Harbor, 18, was the top-ranked “Athlete” in the recruiting Class of 2023 as someone who starred on both sides of the ball. He caught 15 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns on offense as a hybrid tight end/receiver, but really made his mark on defense.

Harbor was one of the most dominant EDGE rushers in the country and recorded 45 tackles, with 16.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. His powerful punch also forced five fumbles.