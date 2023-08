Videos by OutKick

A New York City woman said she gets the ick from seeing men happy. What is the most bizarre ick you have heard of? OutKick’s Charly Arnolt reacts to this absurdity.

WATCH:

A New York City woman said she gets the ick from seeing men happy. What is the most bizarre ick you have heard of?@CharlyOnTV reacts to this absurdity. pic.twitter.com/8HByIE5W5z — OutKick (@Outkick) August 1, 2023

And here’s more content from Charly Arnolt:

OUTKICK CHARLY ARNOLT ARCHIVE