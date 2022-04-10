NYC Mayor Eric Adams Tests Positive For COVID

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, which coincidentally marked his 100th day as mayor.

Early Sunday, the mayor’s office released a statement announcing that Adams woke up with mild symptoms and took a PCR test, which confirmed his positive diagnosis.

Adams has been a critical focus related to COVID in the past weeks as New York City lifted its private sector decree to grant performers and athletes the privilege to play at their respective NY venues.

Meanwhile, employees within these venues have been held to the decree and prohibited from working without the vax; leading to a warped standard on the application of lasting vaccine mandates.

Adams has appeared at several large-scale gatherings and events throughout the week, prompting concern over the potential spread initiated by the mayor’s COVID status. He also appeared at the Gridiron Dinner event in Washington last weekend, which has reported an estimated 68 positive cases from attendees.

So @NYCMayor was at the Gridiron dinner, a superspreader w/ 67 cases and ⬆️



He knew his was exposed, but he attended the @ReelAbilities Film Fest maskless, exposing hundreds of vulnerable people with disabilities.



Now he's suddenly canceled all his events, inc. @MeetThePress pic.twitter.com/jA99SXVIsd — Brooklyn Cybele (@brooklyncybele) April 10, 2022

“At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week,” read the official statement said. “He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well.”

“While he is isolating, he will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely,” noted press secretary Fabien Levy.

This AM, @NYCMayor woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has come back positive.



At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be cancelling all public events for the week. — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) April 10, 2022

