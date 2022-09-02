Officials Pressure Credit Card Companies To Push Gun Reform: Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts

New York City officials are pressuring credit card companies into flagging and tracing gun purchases — which doesn’t like freedom to OutKick’s Tomi Lahren.

“It’s hard enough to get a firearm in New York City, if you’re a decent law-abiding person that is — if you’re a thug, not so much,” Tomi said on Thursday’s episode of Tomi Lahren Is Fearless.

(Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

“But now in an effort to further punish, stigmatize and keep tabs on gun owners, New York City officials such as Mayor Eric Adams and Comptroller Brad Lander are pressuring credit card companies to create a system to trace gun and ammo purchases — even holding the city’s government retirement investments over their head to do so.”

Watch Tomi break down New York’s insane restrictions on Thursday’s Final Thoughts:

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.