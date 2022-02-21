NY Professor Forced To Update Syllabus After Trying To Silence White Males

Videos by OutKick

A white SUNY Binghamton woman professor has come under fire for saying white male students need to keep quiet in class. Yes, she singled out a group based on skin color and gender.

The professor in question is Ana Maria Candela, who teaches sociology, of all things. Her syllabus specifically stated that she intended to call on non-white coeds, meaning the young white male minds she’s paid to instruct wouldn’t be receiving equal opportunities, and based solely on race and gender.

“If you are white, male, or someone privileged by the racial and gender structures of our society to have your voice easily voiced and heard, we will often ask you to hold off on your questions or comments to give others priority and will come back to you a bit later or at another time,” Candela wrote.

Per the New York Post: “Sociology Sean Harrigan shone a light on the pigment-specific pedagogy after he filed a Title IX discrimination complaint to the school. Harrigan told The Post Monday that Binghamton officials scrambled to revise the syllabus and later insisted that they opposed the practice.”

Harrigan is an economics major, but still viewed the announced learning strategy as a sociological failure.

“How am I supposed to get a full participation grade if I’m not called on because of the way I was born?” Harrigan said, via the Post.

Following all the hubbub, SUNY Binghamton forced Candela to update her silly syllabus — though it seems no further punishment is forthcoming.

“The faculty member has updated their syllabus, removing the section in question, and is now in compliance with the Faculty Staff Handbook,” the school stated, via the Post.

But that’s not all.

“Harrigan said a professor in another class on ‘nonviolent compassionate communication’ — also being offered through Binghamton’s sociology department — strongly encouraged him against choosing America as an example of a compassionate nation,” the Post wrote. “The student said campus opinion is generally split on progressive curricular trends — with some embracing them and others bristling.”