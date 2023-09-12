NY Jets 2023 Super Bowl Odds Plummet After Aaron Rodgers Tears Achilles

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets got a bittersweet win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 1. New York beat Buffalo 22-16 Monday on a walk-off punt return TD in overtime. But, Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on NYJ’s 1st offensive series.

An MRI confirmed the #Jets’ fears: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon Monday night, per sources. pic.twitter.com/1QSpMzd2lC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2023

Some oddsmakers got ahead of the official Rodgers’ season-ending injury diagnosis. In fact, FanDuel Sportsbook lowered the Jets to 3rd by the odds to win their division. This is despite their gritty overtime victory vs. the preseason division-favorite Bills.

New odds to win the AFC East from FanDuel via @Outkick @Geoffery_Clark …



1. Dolphins (+140) .. 1.4-to-1

2. Bills (+145) … 1.45-to-1

3. NY Jets (+550) … 5.5-to-1

4. New England Patriots (+900) … 9-to-1 — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 12, 2023

Entering the year, New York had the 2nd-best odds to win the AFC East at +270 behind Buffalo’s +120 divisional price. The Jets’ 2023 Super Bowl odds were as low as +1600 this preseason.

Post-Rodgers injury, NYJ is +6500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel. The Jets are behind several 0-1 teams such as the Minnesota Vikings (+4000), Seattle Seahawks (+4700), Pittsburgh Steelers (+4900), and Denver Broncos (+5500).

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is injured after a hit by Buffalo Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd at MetLife Stadium. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

As I mentioned while giving out the Jets +2 over the Bills in Week 1 as a “2.2 unit” bet, New York has a championship defense. The Jets correctly assumed this offseason they were a “QB away” from being legit Super Bowl contenders.

Now that Rodgers is lost for the year, New York turns to 2021 No. 2 overall pick, QB Zach Wilson. Hopefully, Rodgers taught Wilson some tricks. The Jets had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season with Wilson at the helm.

Ultimately, New York’s season-long hopes rely on that aforementioned defense. If the Jets can be the 2023 Legion Of Boom and Wilson doesn’t turn the ball over then NYJ will be a tough out. However, I’m not investing my hard-earned money on this possibility.

