NY Governor Kathy Hochul Openly Admits To Spying On Social Media, Instructs Authorities To Contact Users

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the creation of a “Social Media Analysis” unit that is actively surveilling the accounts of New Yorkers all in the name of “protection.”

Oh, and if you say something that she or the powers-that-be deem as “hate speech” or “offensive,” then they will alert the authorities that will then reach out and contact you.

And the best part is, they are using YOUR tax dollars to pay for it!

How ’bout that!

I mean this is surveillance state on steroids at a Barry Bonds-type level. What could possibly go wrong?

Am I right?!

Of course there has been absolutely zero guidelines, restrictions or limits on what exactly this surveillance unit can do, or what authority they even have to use this Chinese, Russian-like power play here in the United States. But hey, let’s just roll the dice and see, right?

Kathy Hochul says the “social media analysis unit” will contact people who commit “hate speech” online



pic.twitter.com/Lul16srfWc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 14, 2023

AUTHORITIES WILL BE GIVEN THE INFORMATION

“We have launched an effort to be able to counter some of he negativity and reach out to people where we see hate speech being spoken about on online platforms. Our social media analysis unit has ramped up its monitoring of sites to catch incitement to violence, direct threats to others and all this is in response to our desire, our strong commitment that not only do New Yorkers be safe but feel safe, because personal security is important to them,” the Governor said on Monday.

There’s no doubt that there’s been a rise in antisemitism – just look at what’s happening across our college campuses. But do New Yorkers need Governor Kathy Hochul, of all people, being the one to come and save the day? And what authority does she even have to unleash this unit upon privately owned social media platforms and their Terms of Services?

If this was truly about safety it’d be one thing, but at this point can we really trust what she is saying?

ZERO GUIDELINES

Oh, and who determines what exactly is considered hate speech? If someone makes fun of the Governor’s makeup and she doesn’t like it, is that considered hate speech?

It would be one thing for Hochul to use the rise in hate speech against Jewish people as a reasoning for the increase in whatever this new program is, but she has already expanded this unit’s powers TWICE before. Didn’t hear about that, did ya?

Doesn’t it seem like there’s some sort of ulterior move or enhanced power grab? Why didn’t the previous measures work enough – what is so different now, what additional things are they going to be looking for now that they weren’t before? Around and around we go.

REMEMBER HOCHUL’S COVID MANDATES?

Let’s not forget that Hochul was also the Governor (unelected by the way – she only became Governor after Andrew Cuomo stepped down) who was in charge of mandating that small business owners and restaurants had employees that were fully vaccinated or customers were wearing masks and if not, they would be fined upwards of $1,000 for each violation.

And then she’s SHOCKED as a record number of New Yorkers moved to Florida last year and some of the state’s wealthiest – especially in New York City begin heading out of the one thriving city and state.

But don’t worry everyone, in addition to her getting rid of all tobacco products, wanting to charge you an additional tax on NETFLIX of all things and now the lovely convenience of having some authority from God knows what agency giving you a call because they misinterpreted a tweet you sent about who knows what, everything is fine.

Yes, everything is fine alright for those that continue to push for more power.