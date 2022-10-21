NXT Champion Mandy Rose Twerked In A Thong For Her Fans

Mandy Rose is stepping into the ring this Saturday at Halloween Havoc. The WWE NXT Women’s Champion will be defending her title against Alba Fyre at the event.

The WWE teased the matchup between the two earlier this week as Mandy, wearing a see-through outfit and carrying her belt, confronted Alba in the ring. The confrontation backfired on her, but the buzz for the event was successfully created.

The video the WWE shared teasing the match wasn’t the only video of the champion that got some attention on social media. A video of Mandy twerking in a skimpy g-string thong earned the champ some extra attention, too.

The short video, which was likely shared on Mandy’s Instagram Story at some point, was reposted by several wrestling fan accounts on Twitter.

Mandy Rose is a Pro’s Pro

Mandy, who hasn’t gone the OnlyFans route yet, isn’t a stranger to posting racy content on social media. She’s often sharing content that features her in various stages of dress.

Following her win last month to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Championships, she posed completely nude with her belts.

It’s been an up-and-down 2022 for the 32-year-old wrestler. She won the belts, got engaged to former NFL player Sabatino Piscitelli, known as Tino Sabbatelli in the WWE, and lost her brother.

Whether she’s up or down, Mandy’s always keeping the content fresh for her fans. It’s not an accident that she’s been able to collect more than 3 million followers.