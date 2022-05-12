Early SEC Betting Lines For The 2022 Season Have Been Released By FanDuel

Coming out of Spring practice, experts are starting to put together early betting lines for the upcoming college football season. In particular, we are starting to see many games involving SEC teams receive early betting lines for conference and non-conference matchups.

Some of these matchups have already drawn the eye of football fans looking to potentially cash in on the future.

Here are a number of betting odds released involving SEC teams, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah (-2.5) @ Florida

Georgia (-16.5) vs. Oregon

LSU (4.5) vs. Florida State

Alabama (-15) @ Texas

Tennessee (-4) @ Pittsburgh

Florida (-4) vs. Kentucky

Texas A&M (-9) vs. Miami

Ole Miss (-10) vs. Georgia Tech

Penn State (-1) @ Auburn

Texas A&M (-7.5) vs. Arkansas

Alabama (-17) vs. Arkansas

Alabama (-16) vs. Texas A&M

Alabama (-16.5) vs. Tennessee

Florida (-3) vs. LSU

LSU (-2.5) vs. Ole Miss

I know it feels like an eternity before the college football season arrives, but we are getting closer everyday. These lines will start to fluctuate once we get closer to fall camp starting for these teams, so if you see one that grabs your attention, hop on it.