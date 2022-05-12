Early SEC Betting Lines For The 2022 Season Have Been Released By FanDuel

Coming out of Spring practice, experts are starting to put together early betting lines for the upcoming college football season. In particular, we are starting to see many games involving SEC teams receive early betting lines for conference and non-conference matchups.
Some of these matchups have already drawn the eye of football fans looking to potentially cash in on the future.
Here are a number of betting odds released involving SEC teams, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah (-2.5) @ Florida
Georgia (-16.5) vs. Oregon
LSU (4.5) vs. Florida State
Alabama (-15) @ Texas
Tennessee (-4) @ Pittsburgh
Florida (-4) vs. Kentucky
Texas A&M (-9) vs. Miami
Ole Miss (-10) vs. Georgia Tech
Penn State (-1) @ Auburn
Texas A&M (-7.5) vs. Arkansas
Alabama (-17) vs. Arkansas
Alabama (-16) vs. Texas A&M
Alabama (-16.5) vs. Tennessee
Florida (-3) vs. LSU
LSU (-2.5) vs. Ole Miss
I know it feels like an eternity before the college football season arrives, but we are getting closer everyday. These lines will start to fluctuate once we get closer to fall camp starting for these teams, so if you see one that grabs your attention, hop on it.