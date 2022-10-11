Nuggets PA Mistakes DeAndre Jordan With Phoenix Suns Star Deandre Ayton During Intros

Put some respect on DeAndre Jordan, the 14-year veteran center who’s playing for the Denver Nuggets this upcoming season.
The Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns for a preseason game. During the introduction of players, the PA at Ball Arena introduced and mistook DJ for a different Deandre in the Monday night matchup, Suns center Deandre Ayton.
“Deandre Ayton!” the announcer proclaimed, before correcting himself. “DeAndre Jordan!”
Big mistake! The camera caught Jordan’s priceless reaction.
WATCH:
Jordan isn’t in the upper echelon of Jordans that have played in the NBA but watching this guy throw down poster dunks for the Clippers made him a household name in the early 2010s.
Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix star, entered the big leagues as the first-overall pick in the 2018 draft. He signed a multi-year extension with Phoenix this offseason. Ayton has averaged 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds after four seasons.
Denver hosts the Utah Jazz for their season opener on Oct. 19.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela