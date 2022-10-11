Nuggets PA Mistakes DeAndre Jordan With Phoenix Suns Star Deandre Ayton During Intros

Put some respect on DeAndre Jordan, the 14-year veteran center who’s playing for the Denver Nuggets this upcoming season.

The Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns for a preseason game. During the introduction of players, the PA at Ball Arena introduced and mistook DJ for a different Deandre in the Monday night matchup, Suns center Deandre Ayton.

“Deandre Ayton!” the announcer proclaimed, before correcting himself. “DeAndre Jordan!”

Big mistake! The camera caught Jordan’s priceless reaction.

WATCH:

DeAndre Jordan's reaction after the Nuggets announcer introduced him as Deandre Ayton 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yZ45At5kyJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2022

Jordan isn’t in the upper echelon of Jordans that have played in the NBA but watching this guy throw down poster dunks for the Clippers made him a household name in the early 2010s.

Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix star, entered the big leagues as the first-overall pick in the 2018 draft. He signed a multi-year extension with Phoenix this offseason. Ayton has averaged 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds after four seasons.

Denver hosts the Utah Jazz for their season opener on Oct. 19.