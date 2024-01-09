NRG Stadium Leaking Water Ahead of National Championship Slugfest Between Michigan, Washington

Videos by OutKick
A Houston storm is raining on everyone’s parade at NRG Stadium. Monday’s national championship duel between Michigan and Washington for the college football crown rolls in with severe weather warnings. And some of those rainy conditions are making their way into the stadium.
The stormy conditions are penetrating NRG Stadium as the roof began to leak just 90 minutes ahead of the game.
OutKick’s Trey Wallace — live at NRG Stadium with OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau — recorded video of the leak. As Wallace noted, last year’s national championship fight between Georgia and TCU featured a similar issue at its scheduled venue, SoFi Stadium.
The leak dripped near the pylon on one end of the field. Water fell on the sidelines and not directly on the playing field, which should refrain from interrupting the championship game.
Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson additionally caught footage of the leak. According to a security member, it was the first time she’d seen the roof leak in her four years of employment there.
READ: ‘MACTION’ WEATHER IN L.A. CAUSES IT TO RAIN INDOORS DURING CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP AT SOFI STADIUM
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story updates.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok