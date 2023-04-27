NPR Show Claims Racist ‘Thin Privilege’ Demonizes Fat Black And Brown Bodies

Videos by OutKick

If you are not a fat slob then you are perhaps unbeknownst to your own privilege. Your racist “thin privilege,” that is.

Virginia Sole-Smith is the author of Fat Talk. She sympathizes with fat people by trade. And she claims white supremacy is the root of their suffering.

Per her fat analysis, thin privilege is a byproduct of white privilege and it must be stopped immediately.

Wait, what?

Let Fat Talk lady explain on NPR:

“Thin privilege is a concept that I think is tricky to get our heads around, because if you have it, you don’t really see how much you have it. I mean, it’s a lot like White privilege in that way because you don’t see how much it’s benefiting you,” Sole-Smith said. … “Yeah. I mean, the thin ideal is definitely a White ideal. When we trace the history of modern diet culture, we really trace it back in the United States to the end of slavery and Sabrina Strings’ book, ‘Fearing the Black Body’ is sort of, you know, the iconic work on this that I would refer people to. But her research talks about how as slavery ended, black people gained rights. Obviously, White supremacy is trying to maintain the power structure. So celebrating a thin White body as the ideal body is a way to other and demonize black and brown bodies, bigger bodies, anyone who doesn’t fit into that norm,” Sole-Smith said.

Got all that?

The white chick says celebrating “a thin white body as the ideal body is a way to other and demonize black and brown bodies, bigger bodies.”

But just as responsible for thin privilege is the patriarchy, says Sole-Smith:

“This is really about maintaining systems of White supremacy and patriarchy, which I think is very helpful to understand. Because I think a lot of us are really working to divest from those ideas, but we haven’t given ourselves permission to stop dieting or to accept our weight wherever it might fall. And if you can understand that actually by continuing to pursue thinness, you are in some level maintaining your complicity with white supremacy and patriarchy.”

Damn the patriarchy.

Fat or obese man chest body with heart and red ekg heartbeat curve. Blue futuristic hologram 3d rendering illustration. Obesity, healthcare, medical, wellness, heart disease concepts.

Fatface

Fat persons have risen near the top of the Hierarchy of Victimhood, somewhere just below trans “women.”

Journalists are still reeling from “The Whale” winning an Academy Award in March. Media buffoons say the film made use of “fat appropriation,” the apparent phrase for non-fat people who portray fat people in film.

Fatface is real. And it’s dangerous, warns the press.

Elsewhere, an MSNBC column recently suggested that physical fitness itself could be traced back to — wait for it — the Nazi Party.

“Physical fitness has always been central to the far right. In ‘Mein Kampf,’ Hitler fixated on boxing and jujitsu, believing they could help him create an army of millions whose aggressive spirit and impeccably trained bodies, combined with ‘fanatical love of the fatherland,’ would do more for the German nation than any ‘mediocre’ tactical weapons training,” MSNBC columnist Cynthia Miller-Idriss wrote.

Now, a character who writes about being fat appeared on NPR to declare thinness a privilege deeply rooted in racism.

We live in the dumbest of times.

#EndThinPrivilege. #TakeOffYourFatFace. #HelpTheGovernmentSupportNPR.