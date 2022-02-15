Novak Djokovic’s Willing To Sit Out More Majors Over Vaccine Mandates

Videos by OutKick

Novak Djokovic has a message for the world leader coronabros who think they can wear down the No. 1 ranked tennis player in the world who remains unvaccinated after a January battle with the Australian government. In an interview with the BBC, Djokovic told the British news agency that he is willing to sacrifice competing in more majors, including Wimbledon and the French Open.

He’s not getting vaccinated – yet.

“Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” Djokovic told the BBC.

The 34-year-old 20-time Grand Slam winner says he shouldn’t be the face of the anti-vax movement because he’s not against the vaccine.

“I was never against vaccination,” he said during the interview while also confirming that he’d been vaccinated as a child, “but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

Djokovic did leave open the possibility he would one day get a COVID vaccination, but that isn’t happening right now even though he’s “keeping [his] mind open” to the vaccine “because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid”.

Novak Djokovic holds the trophy after winning his sixth Wimbledon Men’s Single Final at Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)