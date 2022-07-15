Novak Djokovic Hammers Out A Sting Classic During A Karaoke Session

It’s been a nice, relaxing week for Novak Djokovic who returned home to Serbia to celebrate his win over Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner by greeted by a reported crowd of 10,000 who wanted to cheer for the guy who has spent the year battling the COVID police over his unvaccinated status. After making the rounds to thank the fans, it was time to hang with friends and belt out Sting’s classic “Englishman in New York” while also working in some songs performed by Sasa Kovacevic, who has a music career going.

“Be yourself no matter what they say,” Sting sang on that song.

Next up for Djokovic is a vaccination showdown with the U.S. government as the U.S. Open looms in August. “I’m not going to go to America if I don’t have permission, the Australian saga for me was not pleasant at all,” Novak told reporters this week.

“People still think I forced my way to Australia and tried to come in with no paper, permission or exemption – it is not true.

“That was proven on the court case, so I would never go into a country where I didn’t have permission to travel. I would love to go back to Australia. I love Australia, I had my best Grand Slam results in that country.

“Hopefully I can be there in January because I want to be there, and I also want to be in New York. I want to be in America and everywhere I can possibly play.

“I am a professional tennis player, I don’t go into politics or anything else because that doesn’t interest me.

“I have my stance and I am a proponent for freedom to choose what is best for you. I respect everything and everybody, and I expect people to at least respect my decision.”