Notre Dame Will Win Top-10 Matchup

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 ET

I was talking with a friend the other day and he said something along the lines of “This might be the best week of college football we get until Bowl games come around.” I was a bit surprised by the thought and said, “Isn’t every week better since the race for the playoffs intensifies and so does the chase for all Bowl appearances.” Then I looked at this week’s schedule… I stand corrected. This week is ridiculous with how many good games we could have. We knew this game was going to be important, but one game I’m looking forward to is Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.

Ohio State came into the season with some questions but they’ve looked good on both sides of the ball in the first three games of the year. They’ve taken care of business, beating the easy teams they’ve had to face to start the season. Now they have a real test against a ranked opponent that is a tough matchup and one of the true threats to thwart Ohio State’s good start. There is one clear advantage the Buckeyes have over Notre Dame: their wide receivers. This is an advantage that Ohio State will likely have in every single one of their games as they have probably the best ones in the country. The question in this one is with the quarterback Kyle McCord. Will he be able to get the ball to the receivers? The offensive line needs to make sure that McCord gets the time to give his receivers a chance to get downfield and stretch the defense a bit. If they can do that, and they can open up their entire playbook, Ohio State will win the game. If they can’t and they become a bit one dimensional or simply have too much pressure to consistently make progress downfield, they are going to lose. Last season the matchup was close, but they were saved by CJ Stroud being the better quarterback. That isn’t the case this year and now Notre Dame has the better quarterback.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 9: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass during the third quarter of the game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes beat the Penguins 35-7. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Arguably the most well known school in College Football is Notre Dame. At least in the midwest, it is the school. I’ll be the first to admit: I am not a Notre Dame fan. I’ve never understood the love, allegiance, or thought that Notre Dame was a powerhouse. At least in the last 35 years of my life, they’ve won one National Championship. The glory years were the 1940s, but they are still revered around here, proving that in most cases, who your family roots for influences who you root for. Anyway, even with my disinterest in the school, I recognize they have a pretty solid squad this season. They are sitting at 4-0 and unlike last year, they seem to have a very solid focus. They came out to start the season and outscored opponents 98-6 in their first two games. They had a bit more of a struggle against North Carolina State and Central Michigan, but neither of them were games where they were in jeopardy of losing. Sam Hartman has stepped into the role with no hiccups and looks like he could be what the team was missing last season. He’s already tossed 13 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards for the year. If they want to win, Hartman needs to make a statement in this game. Ohio State is a very talented team, but Hartman is the better quarterback.

History is certainly on the side of Ohio State as Notre Dame hasn’t beaten the Buckeyes since 1936, but in fairness to the Irish, it isn’t like the two teams play every year. The game will likely be close and I do think in almost every situation but two, the teams are pretty evenly matched. The Buckeyes have the Wide Receivers but the Irish have the better quarterback, and in football that’s the most important thing. I’m going to back Notre Dame, the team at home, and the one with Hartman under center. I do think they will win, but the safer play is to add the points. I don’t feel great about doing it, but the most important thing I root for is my money and that’s what I’ll be doing Saturday.

