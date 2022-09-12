Notre Dame’s QB Hit With Devastating Health News

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner is likely done for the year.

Head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday that Buchner suffered a significant sprain to his left shoulder AC joint against Marshall, and will need surgery.

Following surgery, he will be out at least four months. That means fans of the Fighting Irish have likely seen the last of Buchner in 2022.

#NotreDame coach Marcus Freeman says QB Tyler Buchner suffered a significant sprain in his AC joint (left shoulder) and will undergo surgery. Buchner is out four months, so most likely the rest of the season. Drew Pyne to start. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 12, 2022

This is an absolutely devastating blow for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and it means the season is almost certainly officially off the rails.

Notre Dame is currently 0-2 with losses to Ohio State and the Thundering Herd. Now, the team is without the most important player on the roster.

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner out for four months with a shoulder injury. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That’s a terrible sign and with games against North Carolina, BYU, Clemson and USC still on the schedule, Notre Dame could be looking at a brutal season the rest of the way.

Drew Pyne has thrown for a total of 256 yards on 39 attempts in his career. He’s the definition of unproven, and there’s no guarantee he can shoulder the load for the remaining 10 games of the year.

Drew Pyne is Notre Dame’s new starting QB after Tyler Buchner suffers serious shoulder injury. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of the Fighting Irish, you should start mentally preparing for more losses because that’s going to happen.