Sam Hartman Borderline Unrecognizable After Shaving His Beard

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman looks ready to audition for a 1970s police film after shaving his beard.

The Fighting Irish gunslinger is known for sporting a huge beard or at least a sturdy beard going back to his time at Wake Forest.

He’s long had a bit of a rugged lumberjack look. As a fellow man who has sported a beard for more than a decade, I respect the mentality and look.

Sam Hartman’s days of having a massive beard are over. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Well, those days are behind Hartman. The beard is gone after obliterating USC, and it’s now “Stache Steez” for the Fighting Irish passer.

You can check out his new look below, and let me know your thoughts on the beard disappearing at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Would any of you recognize Sam Hartman right now if you walked into the same bar you were enjoying an iced down beer in?

I definitely would not. Welcome to life when everyone is used to seeing you have a big beard and then you shave.

People who drop all their facial hair in favor of nothing or a small mustache generally become completely unrecognizable. Sam Hartman is now in that boat.

Sam Hartman shaves his beard and now has a mustache. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The good news is he’s ready to start starring in old police movies as soon as he graduates. The Notre Dame QB looks like a San Francisco cop who plays by his own rules to get bad guys. While he operates in the morally gray area, he has a good heart at the end of the day for a cop who has seen too much.

Sam Hartman looks like he came right out of central casting for a role like that with his new mustache.

Also, get ready to see guys around campus all of a sudden sport mustaches. Guys in college like to model their behavior and style after sports stars as insane as that might sound. Mustaches are now OFFICIALLY in style in South Bend.