Former Notre Dame QB Takes Incredibly Stupid Shots At Ohio State

Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire is giving Ohio State some great bulletin board material.

The #2 Buckeyes and #5 Fighting Irish will take the field Saturday night at 7:30 EST in Columbus, and OSU is favored by -17.5.

It’s a massive spread for teams ranked 2nd and 5th, and Zaire used it to take a completely unprovoked shot at the guys in red and white.

“All this chatter for a “top” ranked Ohio state team that won’t play on major TV after ND cause there schedule is full of bottom dwellers,” Zaire tweeted late Tuesday afternoon in reaction to an ESPN clip about the Fighting Irish being huge underdogs..

All this chatter for a “top” ranked Ohio state team that won’t play on major TV after ND cause there schedule is full of bottom dwellers 😂 https://t.co/UldwJeEwkb — Malik Zaire (@MalikZaire8) August 30, 2022

Apparently, that completely unnecessary and unprompted shot wasn’t enough for Zaire. He followed it up by claiming Cincy was the best team in Ohio in 2021. That might have been true in the rankings, but nobody with a functioning brain believes that based on what was seen on the field.

Ohio state fans get so hype but y’all wasn’t even the best team in Ohio last year! Lol CINCY WAS 🥱 — Malik Zaire (@MalikZaire8) August 31, 2022

If Zaire was looking to add some fuel to Ohio State’s fire before the Buckeyes take the field against Notre Dame, this is a great way to do it.

Why would a former ND QB, who threw a grand total of six touchdowns in three seasons in South Bend, poke the bear?

It makes no sense, and I can’t imagine Marcus Freeman would like to see this.

Furthermore, the idea OSU won’t play another nationally televised game is comically wrong. The team’s games against Toledo, Wisconsin and Michigan are already slated to be national broadcasts, and you can bet OSU’s games against Iowa, Michigan State and Penn State will also all be national broadcasts.

At least half of Ohio State’s regular season schedule will be on national TV. Did Zaire even bother looking up the scheduling before firing shots at OSU?

For Zaire’s sake, he better hope like hell the Fighting Irish manage to pull off a crazy upset. If not, he’s going to eat some serious crow.