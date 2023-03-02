Notre Dame Coach Mike Brey Rips Drinks At The Bar After Final Home Game

Videos by OutKick

Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey is a man of his word.

Brey is leaving the Fighting Irish at the end of the year, and a Wednesday night win over Pitt was his final home game at the Joyce Center.

Prior to the game, Brey vowed to hit up Linebacker Lounge for the first time in his life and hammer some drinks with fans. Well, after the huge win, he didn’t disappoint.

Brey hit up the Linebacker and was having himself a time.

Mike Brey follows up on vow to hammer drinks after final home game.

In case there was any doubt about whether or not Brey is a man who follows up when he makes a guarantee, he is THAT dude.

In videos shared on Twitter, Brey was having the time of his life. He even took a shot of Jameson like it was absolutely nothing.

A shot of Jameson for Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey.



As on-brand as ever. pic.twitter.com/wQ99gw87RE — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 2, 2023

Not only was Brey having a few drinks, in a video shared by Tyler Horka, he was also making time to speak with fans.

After 23-years as the program’s head coach, fans couldn’t wait to get a piece of his mind and have a few drinks.

Mike Brey has not turned away one conversation or photo opportunity at The Linebacker tonight. He’s initiating some of the convos himself. Total class and nothing but gratitude from the 23-year Notre Dame head coach. pic.twitter.com/oUiigqzqc5 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 2, 2023

This is one of the coolest things we’ve seen from a college basketball coach in a minute or two. There’s been coaches who have bought drinks before.

That’s not what Mike Brey did. He didn’t just go to open a bar tab and then leave or for one simple drink.

He went to rage, and rage he did.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey crushed drinks after coaching his final home game. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/tbhorka/status/1631132696805007362 and https://twitter.com/tbhorka/status/1631134846037762049)

What does the future hold for Mike Brey? We don’t know, but he went out in style in South Bend. For that alone, he deserves to be applauded. Life is a hell of a lot more fun when you let your guard down and get after it.