Notre Dame Lands Ex-Miami HC Al Golden As New Defensive Coordinator

Videos by OutKick

After dragging his feet until mid-February, new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has finally found his defensive coordinator — Al Golden, the former head coach of the University of Miami.

The Irish had been without a DC since Freeman, their previous defensive coordinator, was named head coach on January 8th.

Sources: Al Golden has accepted the job to become Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator. He’s agreed to a three-year deal, which may take a few days to finalize. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 15, 2022

Golden’s most recent job responsibilities could’ve played a factor in the lengthy amount of time it took to for ND to name a defensive leader. Golden had served as linebackers coach for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals since 2020, which means he just wrapped his season up in the Super Bowl last Sunday.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Golden has a three-year contract with the Irish.

Though Golden spent the last six seasons at the pro level, he previously coached at the collegiate level for more than two decades. He had head coaching stints at both Miami (FL) and Temple. He was named MAC coach of the year in 2009 for his role in guiding perennial doormat Temple to their best season (9-4) since 1979.

Landing Golden, especially this late in the process, has been viewed as a big-time hire for Notre Dame. A source told 247Sports: “Man, the guy is fiery. He’s passionate. He’s a great defensive mind. He also does great work in the home with kids.”

This looks like a golden opportunity for both Al and Notre Dame, and time will tell if, indeed, good things come to those who wait.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF