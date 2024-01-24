Notre Dame Football Has A New Kicker And He’s A 30-Year-Old Army Vet

Videos by OutKick

The Notre Dame football team just got a whole lot tougher. Frankly, they also got easier to root for, too.

In the most American move of all-time, the Fighting Irish have officially welcomed 30-year-old Eric Goins to the roster as the program’s newest kicker.

Goins, who graduated high school in 2012 (!!!), last played college football for The Citadel in 2015 before joining the Army.

Play like a champion today!

Eric Goins, who played at The Citadel from 2012-15 and spent the next seven years in the United States Army, is joining Notre Dame football as a walk-on kicker.@jacksoble56 has the story. https://t.co/J6xXgML5TQ pic.twitter.com/jiQqVKCNZZ — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) January 22, 2024

New Notre Dame kicker Eric Goins was in the Army for seven years

Incredible. God I love this country.

Goins last kicked for The Citadel back in 2015, with his final pooch being a game-winning 43-yard kick to beat Coastal Carolina for the program’s first ever playoff win.

Legend, already.

After that, the now 30-year-old left to protect America.

First, he was an infantry officer before becoming a signal corps officer in the U.S. Army, where he served for seven years and spent time training Ukrainian soldiers, rising to the rank of captain, according to the Post and Courier.

Earlier this week, Goins announced his return to the collegiate ranks on social media:

“I will be playing football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the 2024 football season in my final year of eligibility as an NCAA student-athlete,” he wrote.

Goins is joining the two-year Masters of Business program at Notre Dame and is also a member of the school’s MBA Military Veterans Club. Hell of an addition for them, too!

“As I felt I was approaching the time to conclude my military service, I wanted to become a more well rounded and skilled leader for whatever my next calling will be,” he wrote on the website profile. “Graduate school seemed like a natural starting point for that. I chose Notre Dame because I value how the Catholic faith is the foundation that this University was built upon and continues to stand on.

“I plan to complete the MBA/MGA dual degree here since I feel that US foreign policy and global financial markets are what can be best leveraged to promote lasting peace in the world. This objective is where I currently feel most compelled to direct my skills and abilities towards.”

While he’s not doing that, 30-year-old Eric Goins will be competing for the Notre Dame starting kicker job beginning this spring.

Guy has a LEG, too. Good luck to anyone getting in his way.