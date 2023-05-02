Not Today, Scumbag: Thief Gets Rocked By Fed Up T.J. Maxx Customer

Videos by OutKick

How are things in The People’s Republic of California?

Well, based on what we saw Sunday at a Southern California T.J. Maxx, it appears at least one guy is fully fed the f–k up with the scumbag thieves who continually hit stores. And this time, the scumbag shoplifter broad pays the price as pissed off guy decided today he was going to go Fred Durst and “Break Stuff.”

As the great poet Fred Durst once wrote:

Its just one of those days

Where you don’t want to wake up

Everything is f–ked

Everybody sucks

You don’t really know why

But you want to justify

Rippin’ someone’s head off

Customer tries to take matters into his own hands, knocking alleged thief to ground at a T.J. Maxx store https://t.co/P6MUchJz6m pic.twitter.com/gyexJRPTnw — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 1, 2023

ABC-Los Angeles reports the woman who got bodied eventually got out of the store with her loot, but this shows us what’s going to start happening in this country.

“You feel me, Woodstock,” the great poet Fred Durst once asked a crowd of early 20-somethings.

It’s percolating, folks.

Those interest rates are heading skyward. Banks are failing. Americans hate both political parties. It’s nearly impossible to find a brand-new car under $20k. Cities are on fire. The National Guard is now working the streets of San Francisco.

At one San Francisco Target, you can’t buy toothpaste without a manager unlocking a case like you’re about to buy a PlayStation 5 game.

The United States is like a leaky faucet right now. We’ve yet to see a major water line snap in half, but that’s where we’re headed.

“Give me somethin’ to break,” Durst continued.

“Just give me something to break. How bout yer f–king face(.)”

Buckle up, folks.

Pissed-off T.J. Maxx Guy is just a sign of where we’re headed. It’s just a matter of time.