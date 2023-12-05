Not Smart: Fan Jumps WWE Barricade During Live Wrestling Event

Videos by OutKick

A “genius” wrestling fan decided to hop the guardrail at a recent WWE live event in an attempt to disrupt a wrestling match and go after the wrestlers.

Needless to say, it did not go well.

A fan jumped the guardrail at Sunday's WWE live event in an attempt to attack Grayson Waller #WWENewarkpic.twitter.com/xSJ6qBCoXe — WrestleZone (@WRESTLEZONEcom) December 4, 2023

During Sunday night’s WWE show in Newark, N.J., the overzealous fan apparently was still angry after Australian wrestler Grayson Waller mocked the people in the building. However, once he and his tag team partner Austin Theory won the match, the fan launched himself over the guardrail barricade to confront them.

Fortunately, security was able to grab him and stop him from getting to Waller, who remained unfazed by the incident.

Afterward, Waller quote tweeted the video and called the fan an “idiot” American.

This is what happens when idiot Americans try to get in a battle of wit with an Aussie 🤣 https://t.co/eyfvkhMvup — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 4, 2023

STAY IN YOUR SEATS

Unfortunately this is not the first time we’ve seen crazed or drunken fans try to attack wrestlers. It was only two years ago where a fan attacked and literally tackled WWE superstar Seth Rollins and drove him to the ground before security and the referees (and pretty much any WWE staff on hand) intervened to subdue the fan.

a fan attacked seth oh my god #RAW pic.twitter.com/yjXNmmeEWg — ashley 🌸 (@visionembracer) November 23, 2021

Words of advice for everyone out there. I’ve worked and broadcasted with professional wrestlers and at wrestling shows – do NOT ever hop over that guardrail or interfere with a match. Once you cross that line you are in THEIR world and they and / or security have pretty much free reign to light you up. It will not turn out well.

If you’re not able to realize that wrestling has heels and babyfaces and is also SCRIPTED and what they say isn’t real, then maybe you shouldn’t be watching the product in the first place.