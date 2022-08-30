Northwestern Upsetting Nebraska Gets Solid TV Ratings

Lots of people tuned in for Northwestern helping to end Scott Frost’s career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats beating the Cornhuskers 31-28 in Ireland in a massive Big Ten upset averaged 4.42 million viewers on Fox, which made it easily the most watched college football game of the day. No other week zero game had close to a million viewers.

Northwestern beating Nebraska dominated the week zero TV ratings. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Even more impressive, the game saw a huge jump from the same week zero spot in 2021. Scott Frost’s latest week zero loss was up more than 38% from the 3.2 million who watched Nebraska play Illinois last year, according to SportsMediaWatch.com.

So, not only did Northwestern get a huge win to start the season, but the Wildcats did it in front of a much larger audience than week one had in 2021.

Nebraska/Northwestern gets solid TV ratings. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

If you’re Pat Fitzgerald and company, you have to be very happy about getting as many eyeballs as possible on you.

As for Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers, given the team’s abysmal performance down the stretch, they should hope for as few viewers as possible in order to save themselves from more embarrassment.

"F**k Scott Frost."



Nebraska fans are officially in open revolt against Scott Frost and the team's leadership.



No longer a question of *IF* he'll get fired. Just a question of when. https://t.co/KZmgFjTtnD — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 30, 2022

With the week one numbers being huge and seeing a big increase from 2021, it looks like it’s safe to say college football fans are fired up and ready for the season. Let’s hope the numbers only continue to improve down the stretch.