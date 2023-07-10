Northwestern Hazing Whistleblower Accused Of Exaggerating, Second Player Confirms Hazing Happened

Videos by OutKick

The Northwestern football program is engulfed by more chaos as dueling narratives are emerging amid hazing allegations.

The Wildcats initially suspended head coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks after a lengthy investigation into the program. Fitz claimed to have no knowledge of any hazing, and the suspension and other sanctions appeared to put an end to the situation.

However, everything changed when a new report the hazing activities were very sexual in nature. Northwestern president Michael Schill indicated Fitzgerald’s status could be re-evaluated. The team has expressed support for its head coach as well.

Pat Fitzgerald suspended for two weeks after hazing investigation. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Northwestern’s football program accused of not stopping hazing.

Now, the unnamed whistleblower spoke with ESPN and claimed Pat Fitzgerald absolutely knew about what was happening. If he didn’t he should be fired.

“Fitz absolutely knew about hazing in this program. Fitz absolutely failed by not intervening. Fitz knew, and he should have made it stop; and if he truly did not know, he should not be the head coach. Either way, he should not be the head coach, because he is not monitoring and protecting the safety and well-being of student-athletes,” the unnamed former Northwestern told ESPN in an article posted Sunday night.

One of the most sinister allegations from the whistleblower is that Fitzgerald would clap to signal a player should be put on “Shrek’s list” for hazing.

Northwestern football players accused of engaging in sexual hazing actitivites. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

“He would be smiling menacingly at the individual who messed up, while simultaneously clapping his hands over his head in the specific manner, i.e., our head coach communicating that this individual did something wrong and needs to be put on the list and hazed accordingly. The vast majority of the team would then join in, following Fitz’s lead,” the former player told ESPN.

The whistleblower also spoke with Schill about the allegations of hazing. A second unnamed player who played for Fitzgerald early in his tenure also told ESPN he witnessed hazing.

Whistleblower accused of exaggerating.

While the unnamed whistleblower is accusing the program of not stopping horrifically sexual hazing, a current player on the team claims it’s all exaggerated and a huge fraud to get Fitzgerald fired.

“He just kept emphasizing, ‘Yeah, it’ll be OK. I’m just trying to get Coach Fitz fired.’ I don’t think he ever acknowledged what he’s saying is not true. It was just like, ‘I might embellish or exaggerate to get Coach Fitz fired.’ He said his sole goal was to see Coach Fitz rot in jail. dThe truth is none of that stuff happened in our locker room,” the current player told ESPN about the whistleblower’s plan to get Fitzgerald fired.

Will Pat Fitzgerald keep his job amid hazing allegations? (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The unnamed whistleblower claims that’s complete nonsense, and while he wants Pat Fitzgerald gone, there is no conspiracy underway.

“I want to shed light on this heinous, illegal behavior. I wanted illegal behavior out of the program. This is an absolutely barbaric and egregious culture that ultimately lies on the shoulders of the head coach,” the whistleblower told ESPN.

Pat Fitzgerald’s future in the air after hazing allegations. (Photo by Keith Gillett/IconSportswire)

It will be interesting to see where Northwestern goes from here, but it’s clear this situation is far from over. Will he keep his job? Will Northwestern make a change? Everything appears to be fluid. Keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.