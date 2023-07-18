Darwin Award? American Soldier Captured In North Korea After Illegally Crossing Border

Videos by OutKick

An unnamed American soldier tested fate Tuesday by running into North Korea.

A U.S. Forces Korea spokesperson announced Tuesday morning that an unnamed soldier dressed in non-military clothing had crossed the border into North Korea while on a joint security area orientation tour, according to Fox News.

The soldier “willfully and without authorization crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).”

Translation: He ran into North Korea.

An American soldier is believed to be in North Korean custody after running across the border. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

It doesn’t sound like he was greeted with a cooler of ice cold beers and steaks waiting on the grill. It sounds like he was immediately taken into North Korean custody.

“We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA (Korean People’s Army) counterparts to resolve this incident,” the spokesperson announced.

Running into North Korea is a great way to get shot.

Has everyone heard of a Darwin Award? It’s old school slang for someone doing something unbelievably stupid and then getting hurt or dying.

Fortunately, this guy is still alive, but running into North Korea is a great way to end up dead. The best case scenario is you’re immediately arrested, and that’s still probably going to result in a terrible ending. North Koreans have no problem violating any international laws and norms when it comes to torture. After all, Kim Jong Un puts people in concentration camps, executes his enemies using anti-aircraft weapons and fires off missiles like it’s going out of style.

The country is dystopian nightmare, and never forgot what happened to Otto Warmbier. He was arrested after taking a poster off a wall in a hotel, and then something happened to him in North Korean custody that ultimately led to his death. It still remains unclear what caused his death.

American student Otto Frederick Warmbier died after being held in North Korean custody. (Xinhua/Lu Rui via Getty Images)

Kim Jong Un’s country is hell on Earth.

Does North Korea really sound like a place you want to visit even on great terms? Hell no. The food is terrible, the infrastructure is a joke, it’s unbelievably poor and it’s the most brutal dictatorship on the planet, and that’s what people INVITED in get to experience.

American soldier runs into North Korea. (Photo credit: KIM WON-JIN/AFP via Getty Images)

People who find themselves in North Korea without an invite are in big trouble. The soldier is damn lucky he didn’t get shot.

Hell, North Korea shoots people to stop them from leaving. What do you think they do to people trying to get in?

Just a few years ago, a massive gun battle broke out on the border as a North Korean man made a run for freedom. The video footage is nothing short of stunning, and fortunately, he made it to the south.

How will America get this guy back? That’s a great question and there’s no clear answer. A rescue operation is absolutely off the table. President Biden isn’t sending in Delta Force to rescue a person who willingly ran into North Korea. That means it will come down to negotiations. That’s not good seeing as how North Korea can be insane at times. For the sake of whoever this man is, let’s hope the North Koreans don’t overreact and do something stupid.