North Carolina Unveils Epic Chrome Helmets

North Carolina will rock some awesome helmets against Duke.
The Tar Heels are currently 5-1 and one of the best surprise teams of the season behind Drake Maye’s play.
Now, North Carolina is attempting to inject even more energy into the program against the Blue Devils. The Tar Heels revealed their special chrome helmets Wednesday morning, and they’re absolutely awesome.
It’s not every day you get to see some chrome football helmets. While it’s not an unprecedented move, it’s not very common.
That’s what makes seeing them so awesome, and UNC’s are absolute fire. These lids from North Carolina just scream attitude and high energy.
Whenever you’re playing against a bitter rival, you want to try to tip the scales as much as possible. You have to find a special edge.
Is rocking chrome helmets the X factor the Tar Heels need to succeed against Duke? Honestly, the Blue Devils are terrible and North Carolina should win no matter what.
However, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have some of the best headgear in America. North Carolina should absolutely roll.
David David David … as Outkick’s resident “Wisconsin fan-boy” you might want to stick with programs you are familiar with. … Those chrome “big foot” helmets have been around 8-10+ years – I believe they debuted back during the ill-fated Butch Davis Era (OUCH!). … NOT popular with rank&file UNC fans … surprised Mack is bringing them back. YUCK!
As for Duke being “terrible” … ??? With only Two Losses thus far, new coach Mike Elko is a strong candidate for ACC COY. Like your Badgers, Duke also beat Northwestern last month in Evanston. ….. Howsabout ten more articles on what Jim Leonhard had for lunch?