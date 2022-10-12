North Carolina Unveils Epic Chrome Helmets

North Carolina will rock some awesome helmets against Duke.

The Tar Heels are currently 5-1 and one of the best surprise teams of the season behind Drake Maye’s play.

Now, North Carolina is attempting to inject even more energy into the program against the Blue Devils. The Tar Heels revealed their special chrome helmets Wednesday morning, and they’re absolutely awesome.

It’s not every day you get to see some chrome football helmets. While it’s not an unprecedented move, it’s not very common.

That’s what makes seeing them so awesome, and UNC’s are absolute fire. These lids from North Carolina just scream attitude and high energy.

UNC unveils chrome helmets for the Duke game. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Whenever you’re playing against a bitter rival, you want to try to tip the scales as much as possible. You have to find a special edge.

Is rocking chrome helmets the X factor the Tar Heels need to succeed against Duke? Honestly, the Blue Devils are terrible and North Carolina should win no matter what.

UNC will wear chrome helmets against Duke. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/UNCFootball/status/1580189431650086913)

However, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have some of the best headgear in America. North Carolina should absolutely roll.