Former Football Player Arrested For Allegedly Threatening NC State Staff

Former North Carolina State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged for alleged threats directed at head coach Dave Doeren.

Boletepeli was charged with misdemeanor stalking and resisting a public officer after he allegedly made multiple threats directed at Doeren and other members of the program, according to a Thursday night report from WRAL.

Joseph Boletepeli arrested for allegedly threatening NC State staffers. (Credit:

The former Wolfpack defensive end allegedly tweeted, “Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest,” according to the warrant.

He’s also accused of showing up to Doeren’s place of work and sending threatening messages to multiple staffers. The content of the text messages wasn’t revealed.

Joseph Boletepeli transferred after the 2019 season and finished his college career at Maryland. It’s unclear what might have motivated his alleged actions.

Former NC State player Joseph Boletepeli charged with threatening members of the NC State staff. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Given the situation that unfolded at UVA last Sunday when a former player allegedly murdered three football players, it makes sense for people to be on high alert.

Now more than ever, threats are treated with extreme seriousness. If police feel someone is on the edge of doing something violent, they’re going to act. That’s even more true after the tragic events at UVA.

Former NC State player Joseph Boletepeli arrested after allegedly threatening Dave Doeren. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of whatever might have happened between Boletepeli and the NC State coaching staff. The allegations are certainly troubling at the least.