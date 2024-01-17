North Carolina State Player Hits Ref With The Double Birds In Hilarious Video

Videos by OutKick

North Carolina State player DJ Horne was feeling himself Tuesday night during a win over Wake Forest.

The senior guard and the Wolfpack erased a double digit second half deficit to secure an 83-76 win over the Demon Deacons, but the highlight wasn’t the final score.

It was Horne hitting the ref with the double birds when his back was turned to him at the end of the game. Watch the truly hilarious video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

DJ Horne with his performance review of Jeff Anderson pic.twitter.com/QIEjk8aZea — Mark Armstrong (@MarkPArmstrong) January 17, 2024

DJ Horne flips off the ref during game against Wake Forest.

Inject this kind of energy right into my soul and the souls of college basketball fans everywhere. This is the kind of pettiness fans crave.

North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts was ejected, the Wolfpack had to come back from double digits in the second half and how did Horne feel when it became clear NC State was going to win?

Kevin Keatts just got ejected for this pic.twitter.com/fI7KFF4Z1H — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) January 17, 2024

He flipped up the double birds to make sure everyone knew how he felt about the officiating. Very smart to do it when the ref wasn’t looking.

Unfortunately for Horne, it was picked up clear as day on the broadcast, and I’m going to go ahead and guess there is going to be a bit of awkward conversation with his coaching staff.

He shouldn’t apologize for anything. The man went off for 21 points in a comeback win and flipped off the refs. If you’re going to have that kind of energy on the court, then make sure you keep it while off the court as well. He did what he did, and he should own it.

DJ Horne caught flipping off a ref during win over Wake Forest. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Will people be outraged and complain? I’m sure they will. Who cares? This is the drama fans crave and want, and Horne delivered it in a big way. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.