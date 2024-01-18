North Carolina Police Chief Fired For Asking Captain’s Wife For Nudes On More Than One Occasion

Videos by OutKick

A married North Carolina police chief was fired from his job last year after allegedly asking a captain’s wife for topless pictures on Snapchat, among other violations that were uncovered.

Jon Clark served as Mars Hill’s police chief from 2021 until he was terminated on October 16. An investigation was launched into his behavior after captain Chad Wilson, who understandably wasn’t thrilled about his wife being asked for nudes, showed Mars Hill town manager Nathan Bennett the messages his wife had received from the police chief on Snapchat.

Former Mar’s Hill police chief allegedly requested nudes from a captain (Image Credit: Mars Hill PD/X via FOX News)

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, the messages show that on two separate occasions Clark asked Wilson’s wife for topless pictures. The captain’s wife didn’t respond to either request.

“Your conduct in attempting to pursue a romantic relationship with the wife of one of your subordinate officers is reprehensible,” the town manager wrote in a letter to Clark. “To actively solicit that relationship is unforgivable and put your entire Department and the town of Mars Hill at risk.”

This letter dated October 16, 2023 details evidence compiled by Mars Hill's Town Manager on former Police Chief Jon Clark. @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/FtMPmk3pTZ — Kimberly King (@KimKingReports) January 8, 2024

Bennett took the screenshots of the messages sent to the captain’s wife as enough of a violation to open an independent investigation into the former police chief. During the investigation other violations were uncovered.

The Police Chief Dug A Hole For Himself During The Investigation Leading Up To His Firing

Clark reportedly admitted to sending the messages when the town manager confronted him. That wasn’t enough to save his job. Clark was later dishonest with the town manager and the investigator.

The dishonesty, along with the requests for nudes from a co-worker’s wife, and the improper storage of firearms in his office left the town manager with “no choice” but to send the former police chief packing.

“Your insubordination to me by immediately leaving my office and attempting to communicate with the members of your Department and with the victims of your misconduct is blatant,” Bennett added.

He also criticized the former police chief for his improper handling of firearms in his office. He said they weren’t “locked and in a safe place contrary to all concepts of gun safety.”

Don’t worry this story has a happy ending. Not only was Clark fired as the police chief, he was replaced as the Mars Hill Police Chief by Wilson – the very same captain whose wife was solicited for the topless nudes.