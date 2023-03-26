North Carolina Legend Eric Montross Fighting Cancer

Videos by OutKick

Former North Carolina and NBA center Eric Montross has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Tar Heels shared a statement from his family Saturday announcing that Montross is undergoing treatment at the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center in Chapel Hill. The statement didn’t specify what type of cancer Montross has nor his current health condition.

“We are all touched by the responses our entire family has received since the news became public,” the statement reads. “Your support is more than appreciated; it is welcomed as a necessary part of beating cancer one day at a time. Our family is dealing with Eric’s diagnosis head-on – the only way we know how. And we are all in this fight together.”

A health update from the family of Carolina All-America, 1993 national champion and UNC radio analyst Eric Montross.

A native of Indianapolis, Montross played four seasons at North Carolina from 1990 until 1994. He earned All-America honors in his junior and senior seasons. At 7 feet tall, Montross anchored the post for North Carolina’s 1993 NCAA Championship team.

His 00 jersey hangs in the rafters at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The Boston Celtics selected Montross with the No. 9 pick of the 1994 draft. He played eight NBA seasons for six different teams.

Montross, 51, remains an active member of the Tar Heels community.

He is currently a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts and works for the Rams Club, the fundraising arm of UNC’s athletics department.