North Carolina Man Gets Shock Of A Lifetime While Relaxing Thanks To A Massive Bear

A man trying to do a little relaxing in North Carolina found himself face-to-face with a massive bear.

David Oppenheimer posted a video of himself “chillaxing at the end of the day,” but things took a very unexpected turn.

A massive black bear walked right onto his patio and the two locked eyes in a showdown for the ages.

The animal thunderdome strikes again with this bear.

The warm weather is here, and the animal thunderdome content has been rolling. In the past month, we’ve had a crocodile steal a cooler during a picnic and a mysterious creature show up in the water in New Orleans.

Now, a massive black bear just strolled up on a guy attempting to catch a little rest after what was likely a long day of work.

While some people might think bears are just cuddly animals strolling around the woods – they’re definitely not – the massive animals can be very aggressive from time to time.

The last thing you want to do is find yourself face-to-face with a black bear that weighs 500 pounds. David Oppenheimer was probably just waiting to grab a beer and close his eyes for a little bit.

Instead, he damn near got to find out about the afterlife. Seriously, take a quick glance at the look on his face. That’s a man who might need to change his pants.

Bear scares man trying to get a little rest in North Carolina. (Credit: Screenshot/Facebook Video https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=797277054940902)

Fortunately, this bear didn’t seem interested in brawling. It just wanted to take a quick peek around and then ditch. If the black bear had other plans, the situation might have taken a very different turn.

Man gets the scare of a lifetime thanks to a massive black bear. (Credit: Screenshot/Facebook Video https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=797277054940902)

Keep your head on swivel when it comes to the animal thunderdome. If you don’t, things might rapidly head in the wrong direction.