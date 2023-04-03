UNC Baseball Braves Freezing Sleet To Heckle Notre Dame Football Walk-On With Classic Rudy Joke

Videos by OutKick

Although Notre Dame football remains independent, the bad blood runs deep in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Fighting Irish joined the ACC, outside of football, in 2012, so the rivalries are new but they’re just as heated— even in good fun like Sunday morning.

North Carolina baseball traveled to South Bend over the weekend. The Tar Heels, at 18-7, faced a struggling home side in a three-game series that culminated with a doubleheader.

Located right across the street from its baseball stadium is Notre Dame’s football practice field. The Irish are in the middle of spring ball, set to culminate with their spring game on April 22.

In the meantime, Marcus Freeman is looking to get his team ready to take the next step in his second full year with the program. They hit the field on a chilly, damp day just hours before the baseball team was set to host North Carolina for 18 innings next door.

Timing couldn’t have worked out any funnier.

The Tar Heels arrived to the field right as the Fighting Irish were hitting the gridiron for practice. Although the two football programs won’t play during the 2023 season, the former took the chance to try and get in the heads of the latter.

North Carolina players spent more than 10 minutes heckling Notre Dame football players on their way into work. As former walk-on tight end Davis Sherwood headed out to practice, the Tar Heels went with the classic, low-hanging fruit.

They hit him with a Rudy joke, because of course they did. Even though the Rudy jokes are a bit played out by now, it still warrants a chuckle.

@mikeberardinondi “Hey, it’s Rudy!” UNC baseball team, in South Bend for a weekend series at NotreDame, stood in the near-freezing sleet for 10-plus minutes Saturday morning and tried to razz Irish football players on their way into practice. Here, TE Davis Sherwood, a former walk-on from Greensboro, N.C., gets the “Rudy” treatment. Rehabbing #ndfootball RB Jadarian Price also shown here. ♬ original sound – MikeBerardinoNDI

Gotta love college sports! It may have been cold and rainy, but North Carolina saw its chance to get in some jabs at a conference “rival” and didn’t hold back. The Tar Heels also went on to win the series 2-1, so the weekend was an overwhelming success.