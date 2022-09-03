North Carolina And Appalachian State Hit The Over, Each Team By Itself

North Carolina and Appalachian State got their seasons underway with a high-scoring affair.
More specifically an obscenely high-scoring affair, with UNC coming away with the win 63-61.
Few games will ever offer bettors who took the over a more relaxing fourth quarter than this one. Both teams would’ve hit the over even if they shut out the other.
App State was first to put points on the board, doing so just a few minutes into the first quarter.
North Carolina was starting to pull away in the third quarter thanks in large part to dimes like this one from quarterback Drake Maye.
UNC was up 41-21 going into the fourth quarter, and it looked like they were going to be running away with this one if the Mountaineers hadn’t absolutely exploded offensively.
If you’re fan of sound defense, this was not the game for you. (Check out this one instead)
App State put up a stunning 40 points in the last frame. The Tar Heels were adding to their total too, and a late Mountaineers touchdown brought the game to 63-61. Everything hinged on a 2-point conversion for the tie.
Well, App State still had a shot and they took it by trying to pull off a late onside kick.
Aaaaaand that’s your ball game. If you like betting overs this was a dream.
App State will meet #6 Texas A&M in College Station next weekend, while the Tar Heels hit the road to play the Georgia State Panthers.
