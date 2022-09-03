North Carolina And Appalachian State Hit The Over, Each Team By Itself

North Carolina and Appalachian State got their seasons underway with a high-scoring affair.

More specifically an obscenely high-scoring affair, with UNC coming away with the win 63-61.

Few games will ever offer bettors who took the over a more relaxing fourth quarter than this one. Both teams would’ve hit the over even if they shut out the other.

App State was first to put points on the board, doing so just a few minutes into the first quarter.

APP STATE FINDS THE END ZONE FIRST AGAINST NORTH CAROLINA 😯 pic.twitter.com/g8vruQnioD — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 3, 2022

North Carolina was starting to pull away in the third quarter thanks in large part to dimes like this one from quarterback Drake Maye.

UNC was up 41-21 going into the fourth quarter, and it looked like they were going to be running away with this one if the Mountaineers hadn’t absolutely exploded offensively.

If you’re fan of sound defense, this was not the game for you. (Check out this one instead)

Defensive coordinators in App State v North Carolina game …. pic.twitter.com/CKhY5hnLBo — Fantasy Noob (@noob_fantasy) September 3, 2022

App State put up a stunning 40 points in the last frame. The Tar Heels were adding to their total too, and a late Mountaineers touchdown brought the game to 63-61. Everything hinged on a 2-point conversion for the tie.

Final: North Carolina 63 App State 61



A GAME OF INCHES. pic.twitter.com/FY6iT90ebS — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) September 3, 2022

Well, App State still had a shot and they took it by trying to pull off a late onside kick.

A botched on-side kick attempt by App State secures a win for the University of North Carolina. UNC retuns the kick 43 yards for a TD! #UNCvsAppState #CFB pic.twitter.com/VSu6fPL14L — Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) September 3, 2022

Aaaaaand that’s your ball game. If you like betting overs this was a dream.

App State will meet #6 Texas A&M in College Station next weekend, while the Tar Heels hit the road to play the Georgia State Panthers.

