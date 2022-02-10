Non-Mandated Arizona And Mandated California Have Similar Winter COVID Case Numbers

Videos by OutKick

California mandated masks. Arizona did not. And yet, the data tells us that Arizona did just fine during the recent COVID-19 surge.

Or at least, Arizona had the same results as California in new daily cases. So either the mask mandate proved futile, or not mandating masks worked really well.

“It’s amazing how often reality contradicts politicians and experts claiming masks and mask mandates will make a significant difference,” tweeted Ian Miller, author of “Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates.”

California mandated masks on December 15th and Arizona didn’t — so why did both states have exactly the same results over the winter surge?



It’s amazing how often reality contradicts politicians and experts claiming masks and mask mandates will make a significant difference pic.twitter.com/Qs6I7ER3PE — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 9, 2022

Of course, this data isn’t exclusive to the U.S. Similar trends have been happening all over the world, as Miller relayed.

“England lifted mask mandates and vaccine passports two weeks ago and shockingly, cases have declined dramatically since,” he tweeted above a graphic to support evidence. “Every time they mandate masks it accomplishes nothing and every single time they lift the mandates, cases decline. It’s almost like the mandates don’t work.”

England lifted mask mandates & vaccine passports two weeks ago and shockingly, cases have declined dramatically since



Every time they mandate masks it accomplishes nothing and every single time they lift the mandates, cases decline



It’s almost like the mandates don’t work pic.twitter.com/VcNZ47wJxy — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 9, 2022

Make of this information what you will, but whatever you decide, it may not be a good idea to mandate it.