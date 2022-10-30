Nolan Arenado Is Staying With The Cardinals

Nolan Arenado will continue to call St. Louis his home.

The Cardinals third baseman announced that he won’t opt out of his contract. That means the 31-year-old will be with the franchise for at least the next five years, while earning $144 million. He is set to make a base salary of $35 million next year.

Arenado is one of the best players in the National League. This past season he hit .293 with 30 home runs.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has re-signed with the team. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ARENADO IS HEADING FOR HIS 10TH CONSECUTIVE GOLD GLOVE

Arenado was traded to the Cardinals before the 2021 season after spending eight years with the Colorado Rockies. Colorado will now pay $31 million of his contract extension. as part of the nine-year, $275 million deal they gave him in 2019.

Locking in Arenado is huge for the Cardinals both for his hitting and his defense. Arenado is once again a Gold Glove Award candidate, which would make it his 10th consecutive award.

The Cardinals also re-signed pitcher Adam Wainwright however they due face a major hole behind the plate at catcher trying to replace the now retired Yadier Molina. They do however have to build up more of their pitching staff and outfield.

St. Louis went 93-69 and won the NC Central this season. However they were sept in two games by the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series. Arenado went 1 for 8 in those two games.

Other notable free agents includes New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as the baseball world waits to see if he’ll re-sign with the team or possibly head to the Giants or Dodgers.