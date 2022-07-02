Nolan Arenado Hits For 2nd Cycle Of Career In Cardinals’ Loss Against Phillies

For the second time of his potential Hall of Fame career, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has hit for the cycle.

Arenado did it again against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, although in a losing effort. The Cardinals dropped the first of a three-game set, 5-3. But the story was Arenado even in defeat, as he becomes the 17th player in Cardinals history to hit for the cycle and the first since Mark Grudzielanek in 2005. Arenado joins Adrián Beltré (3) and Ken Boyer (2) as the only third basemen in MLB history to hit for the cycle multiple times.

Arenado wasted no time getting the most difficult hits out of the way early, tripling in the first inning off of Phillies LHP Bailey Falter and then taking him deep in the third for a two-run home run.

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nolan heating up with the temps! pic.twitter.com/aT8nRMSP5f — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 1, 2022

Arenado came back in the sixth inning to get the double, meaning he would just need a single during his last at-bat in the eighth. He would get his single, but not without a little help.

Arenado laced one down to third which was coughed up by Matt Vierling. Vierling retrieved the ball and had enough time to get Arenado, but sailed the throw well over the head of first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Arenado would advance to second safely, with the official scorer giving Arenado a single with an advancement to second base on the error.

For the second time in his career, Nolan Arenado has hit for the cycle! pic.twitter.com/hPedQh87Wc — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 2, 2022

Arenado, 31, has been a hot hitter of late — as he’s been all season long for St. Louis. Arenado is now slashing .288/.349/.523 on the season with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.