There’s A Bowl Game Happening At Fenway Park Today And Nobody Showed up

College football in the northeast: it just means more.

And by that, I mean it literally doesn’t mean anything, nobody – and I mean NOBODY – up there cares about it, and the NCAA continues to do teams such a huge disservice by sending them above the Mason-Dixon for a bowl games.

Behold, the crowd for today’s Wasabi Bowl between Louisville and Cincinnati from Fenway Park.

To be fair, its the most well-attended Fenway Bowl in history. pic.twitter.com/PMsDAypLaX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 17, 2022

Checking in from the 3rd annual inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl @SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/4ckX6U2QUL — bob is back (@hotdog_alley) December 17, 2022

Wasabi Bowl crowd at Fenway Park is nonexistent

Well, to be fair, there are plenty of other things to do in Boston today. Surely the Pats are playing, right?

Nope. They’re out of town and play tomorrow.

Celtics must be getting ready to tip off? Nope. Off.

Well, what about the Bruins!? The Bruins HAVE to be playing, right? Yes! Thankfully, the Bruins are set to play today … at 1 p.m.

The Wasabi Bowl, in case you didn’t realize (and apparently nobody in Boston did), kicked off at 11 a.m.! That’s two full hours before puck-drop over at The Garden.

Yikes.

Watching

Louisville vs Cincinnati

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Very light crowd — Ohiostatebuckeyefan (@HEARTLANDFAN15) December 17, 2022

I live in Boston and had no idea the bowl was here — Joao Costa (@jpocosta) December 17, 2022

No one in Boston gives a shit about college athetics apart from hockey. And if they're two teams that aren't even local you have ZERO shot



But that's what Fenway will look like next year if Chaim Bloom doesn't figure out a way to actually do his job. @RedSox #fenwaybowl — BAER (@TheGreatDanBaer) December 17, 2022

Look, I lived in Boston for four years, and people in the Northeast don’t know college football exists. Seriously, it’s wild.

Bostonians treat the NHL like we treat college football, and we treat the NHL like they treat college football.

I was up north back in October, went to a bar, had to ask to put a college football game on, and then the hippie bartender CHANGED the channel to a preseason hockey game.

The response I got? “It’s just college football.”

Boston is an amazing sports town, but college football will never work north of Virginia. Sorry, it’s a waste of time.