There’s A Bowl Game Happening At Fenway Park Today And Nobody Showed up

College football in the northeast: it just means more.
And by that, I mean it literally doesn’t mean anything, nobody – and I mean NOBODY – up there cares about it, and the NCAA continues to do teams such a huge disservice by sending them above the Mason-Dixon for a bowl games.
Behold, the crowd for today’s Wasabi Bowl between Louisville and Cincinnati from Fenway Park.
Wasabi Bowl crowd at Fenway Park is nonexistent
Well, to be fair, there are plenty of other things to do in Boston today. Surely the Pats are playing, right?
Nope. They’re out of town and play tomorrow.
Celtics must be getting ready to tip off? Nope. Off.
Well, what about the Bruins!? The Bruins HAVE to be playing, right? Yes! Thankfully, the Bruins are set to play today … at 1 p.m.
The Wasabi Bowl, in case you didn’t realize (and apparently nobody in Boston did), kicked off at 11 a.m.! That’s two full hours before puck-drop over at The Garden.
Yikes.
Look, I lived in Boston for four years, and people in the Northeast don’t know college football exists. Seriously, it’s wild.
Bostonians treat the NHL like we treat college football, and we treat the NHL like they treat college football.
I was up north back in October, went to a bar, had to ask to put a college football game on, and then the hippie bartender CHANGED the channel to a preseason hockey game.
The response I got? “It’s just college football.”
Boston is an amazing sports town, but college football will never work north of Virginia. Sorry, it’s a waste of time.