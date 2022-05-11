Noah Syndergaard Appears To Take Dig At Mets After Angels No-Hitter

Shortly after Angels rookie LHP Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter against the Rays Tuesday night, fellow teammate Noah Syndergaard appeared to take a shot at his former team.

REID DETMERS, ANGELS ROOKIE, TOSSES NO-HITTER IN JUST 11TH CAREER START

“This is what a ‘real’ no hitter looks like,” Syndergaard wrote on an Instagram story.

The comments certainly appear to be a callback to the Mets’ combined no-hitter against the Phillies on April 29, in which New York used five pitchers. Syndergaard, 29, departed from New York during the offseason after turning down the Mets’ qualifying offer.

An upset Syndergaard would agree to a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels, but didn’t give the Mets a chance match or exceed the offer. Still, however, his camp claimed they received “radio silence” from New York, per SNY.

Syndergaard, who cited “uncertainty” surrounding the team for his departure, has found his previous form in Los Angeles this season. Through five starts, after making just two over the last two seasons, Syndergaard is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 29.1 innings pitched.

