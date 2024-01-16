‘Stranger Things’ Star Walks Back Support For Israel After Boycott Calls In What Looks Like Hostage Video

Videos by OutKick

Noah Schnapp decided to walk back his very proud support for Jewish people and Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack.

Schnapp, who is Jewish, was very vocal after the massacre of roughly 1,200 people on October 7th in Israel. Hundreds more were taken hostage.

He shared a post on Instagram after the attack calling out people supporting Hamas (the post has since been deleted), and was filmed handing out “Hamas is ISIS” and “Zionism is sexy” stickers in the aftermath of the attack.

The latter resulted in people demanding “Stranger Things” be boycotted. With the show slated to get rolling again, Schnapp hopped on TikTok to walk back/clarify his support of Israel.

Noah Schnapp handing out “Hamas is Isis” and “Zionism is sexy” stickers pic.twitter.com/PXVHC80Jmt — lexie 🇵🇸 (@gomezquality) November 13, 2023

Noah Schnapp addresses backlash after supporting Israel and Jewish people.

The “Stranger Things” star posted a now-viral video claiming his “thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close” to what he meant.

The young actor stated the following, in part, in what looked like a hostage video:

I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict. I’ve had many open discussions with friends of Palestinian backgrounds. Those are very important conversations to be had and I’ve learned a lot. One of the takeaways that I’ve had is that we all hope for the same things. That being that innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza to be returned to their families and equally hope to an end to the loss of life in Palestine (he likely meant Gaza) so many of those people being women and children and it’s horrible to see. I think anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope for an end to the hostilities on both sides. I stand against any killing of any innocent people, and I hope you guys do too.

You can watch his full comments below, and send your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is honestly embarrassing for Schnapp. Is there someone off screen holding him at gunpoint? He was a vocal critic of Hamas – as all rational and smart people should be – after the terrorist attack, and he’s now attempting to play some weird moral equivalency game.

It’s a war. Innocent people die in wars. Nobody is happy about it, but it’s the reality of combat. Let me be crystal clear. The deaths in Gaza are all on Hamas. Every drop of civilian blood that is spilled is on Hamas. If there’d been no October 7 terrorist attack, then there’d be no war.

Hamas loves hiding behind innocent people and pretending to be a victim whenever the terrorist group is retaliated against. The organization isn’t the victim. It’s a terrorist group composed of people who love killing innocent women, children and men.

Schnapp had it right with his reactions in the immediate aftermath of October 7. Now, with “Stranger Things” back under a spotlight, he appears more interested in appeasing both sides. It’s weak, cowardly and gross. You either stand for what’s right or you’ll fall for anything.

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp releases video discussing stance on Israel/Hamas war. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV)

Schnapp should be embarrassed for this video and for backing down from his total condemnation of Hamas. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.