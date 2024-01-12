New Movie About Sharks Attacking Crashed Plane Might Be Wildest Film Of 2024

Videos by OutKick

“No Way Up” looks like it might be the most absurd movie of 2024, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

It’s not a secret to anyone who regularly reads OutKick that I enjoy a great movie. Bring me a great storyline, a solid cast and fun, and there’s a very high chance I’ll give the movie a shot.

However, not everything has to be serious. It’s more than okay to have some pure popcorn flicks where you can switch the brain off and just enjoy chaos and carnage.

Enter “No Way Up.”

HBO sent me the new season of True Detective early, and I have some thoughts after cruising through it:



– The good

– The gad

– Absurd sex scene

– Collection of random/observations

– A Yellowstone/Taylor Sheridan connection?



FULL REVIEW: https://t.co/lsJgYl83fX pic.twitter.com/mH9eGEnWDU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 11, 2024

“No Way Up” has an outrageous plot.

The plot of the upcoming movie is described as, “Trapped underwater when their plane crashes into the ocean, survivors must find a way to escape as sharks start to circle the wreckage.”

Pretty straightforward and simple. Well, I suggest you take a seat before firing up the trailer because it’s truly next level in the funniest way imaginable.

Smash play, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Sign me up. Sold. Absolutely sold. I don’t even need to know more about the movie. The trailer has done more than enough to convince me this is a must-watch movie.

Let’s completely ignore reality for a second. The plane somehow crashes deep in the ocean with an air pocket big enough for many people, but then sharks start attacking the plane.

I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure if sharks can get in the wreckage, then the air pocket might not survive. But again, who cares about reality?

We’re talking about a movie where sharks attack a crashed plane. If there was ever the definition of a popcorn film, this is it.

“No Way Up” premieres February 16th, and there’s a high chance it will be worth watching just for the insane plot and laughs alone. I’m glad to see Hollywood is still capable of having a little fun. Let me know your thoughts on the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.