No-So-Fast Times: Sean Penn Pulled Over For Police-Style Bull Bar

Not even Sean Penn can get away with any of that bull in Malibu.

It’s true, as the actor was pulled over last week for sporting a police-style bull bar and flashing lights, as relayed by Metro. Penn, 61, may or may not have been ticketed.

“Photos show the film star wearing his mask while talking to the sheriff at the roadside,” Metro wrote. “He sat in his charcoal colored motor that had a device installed on the front to protect its front from collisions, resembling what is used on cop cars.”

Penn was pulled over on the Pacific Highway. It is not known if the car was being used for remake of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” or if he was merely out for a cruise, not realizing some law was being broken.

Either way, at this age, Penn’s bad boy days have likely been left behind. So this was probably just an innocent mistake. In that sense, it’s sort of a shame.

To his credit, Penn has been a big supporter of Ukraine and even recently traveled to the country prior to Russia’s invasion.

“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind.” Penn tweeted. “President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle.”